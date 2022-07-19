Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 4.04% to $99.57 on Tuesday afternoon amid overall market strength.

What Happened?

Market indexes are higher Tuesday on continued volatility amid the start of the earnings season. Market indexes were also trading higher Monday following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs, which has lifted market sentiment at large going into the earnings season.

Markets also continue to assess inflation concerns and Fed policy outlook. Heightened U.S. inflation has raised concerns of aggressive Fed policy tightening, which would pressure economic growth.

Why it Matters

Worse-than-expected June CPI data reported last week has caused recession concerns and concerns of more aggressive Fed policy, which could impact consumer spending. The Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% for the month of June, above estimates of 8.8%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Disney has a 52-week high of $187.58 and a 52-week low of $90.23.

