12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Nautilus NLS shares increased by 7.6% to $1.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.
  • BorgWarner BWA shares rose 6.41% to $35.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • ODP ODP shares increased by 6.31% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Uxin UXIN stock rose 6.3% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $336.9 million.
  • The RealReal REAL shares rose 6.0% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.0 million.
  • Traeger COOK stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.4 million.

Losers

  • Citi Trends CTRN shares declined by 5.0% to $21.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL stock fell 4.93% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $862.0 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock declined by 4.56% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock declined by 4.55% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB stock fell 4.33% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares decreased by 4.15% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

