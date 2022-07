Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 2.30% to $113.18 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Also, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler Friday maintained Amazon with an Overweight, the price target adjusts to $195; Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained Amazon with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $185.

What Happened?

Market indexes are higher as investors assess today's bank earnings and retail sales data. Markets also continue to assess inflation concerns and Fed policy outlook. Heightened US inflation has raised concerns of aggressive Fed policy tightening, which would pressure economic growth.

Why it Matters

Worse-than-expected June CPI data has also caused recession concerns and concerns of more aggressive Fed policy, which could impact consumer spending. The Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% for the month of June, above estimates of 8.8%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $188.11 and a 52-week low of $101.26.