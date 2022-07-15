ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • UTime UTME stock increased by 20.3% to $1.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 11.67% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 6.77% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Vonage Hldgs VG stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $20.96. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 6.1% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $481.8 million.

Losers

  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares declined by 7.6% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT shares decreased by 5.8% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • SunPower SPWR shares decreased by 5.68% to $15.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock decreased by 5.22% to $255.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
  • Minim MINM stock declined by 4.84% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH shares fell 4.77% to $187.54. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

