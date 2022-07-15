12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

UTime UTME stock increased by 20.3% to $1.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

shares rose 6.1% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $481.8 million.

Losers

Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares declined by 7.6% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.

stock declined by 4.84% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. Enphase Energy ENPH shares fell 4.77% to $187.54. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion.

