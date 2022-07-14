Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 3.56% to $157.67 going into the close of Thursday's trading session amid weakness in tech stocks. Citigroup Thursday maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $300 to $270.

What Happened?

Market indices are trading lower during Thursday's session following worse-than-expected US CPI data. Heightened US inflation has raised concerns of aggressive Fed policy tightening, which would pressure economic growth.

Why it Matters

Worse-than-expected June CPI data has also caused recession concerns and concerns of more aggressive Fed policy, which could impact consumer spending. The Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% for the month of June, above estimates of 8.8%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Meta Platforms has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $154.25.