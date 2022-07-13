ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 3:00 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock moved upwards by 24.9% to $1.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 368.5K shares is 67.2% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS shares rose 24.82% to $9.0. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 763.7% of Gossamer Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $694.0 million.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares rose 23.84% to $8.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 19.4 million, which is 1926.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $416.2 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares rose 22.19% to $2.17. Trading volume for Pulse Biosciences's stock is 126.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares rose 21.27% to $1.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 1257.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares moved upwards by 20.56% to $0.75. Trading volume for Unity Biotechnology's stock is 998.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 278.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

Losers

  • Humanigen HGEN shares decreased by 79.2% to $0.62 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 4333.9% of Humanigen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock declined by 54.28% to $3.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.2 million shares, making up 1021.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.8 million.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC shares decreased by 52.38% to $0.4. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 1820.0% of Applied Genetic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock decreased by 43.6% to $4.67. As of 13:30 EST, TherapeuticsMD's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM shares declined by 16.3% to $0.58. The current volume of 391.7K shares is 121.7% of BioSig Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA shares declined by 13.19% to $1.58. The current volume of 411.3K shares is 285.5% of Sera Prognostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

