Why Upstart Shares Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 13, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Why Upstart Shares Are Falling Today

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST shares are trading lower by 5.08% to $25.25 Wednesday amid overall market weakness.

Worse-than-expected June CPI data has caused recession concerns and concerns of more aggressive Fed policy, which could impact consumer spending.

The Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% for the month of June, above estimates of 8.8%.

Upstart Holdings provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $24.82.

