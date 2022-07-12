Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.69% to $108.74 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of Wednesday's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment.

Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which is slightly higher than the 8.6% reading in May. Stocks across sectors fell in June amid overall market weakness after CPI data showed prices rose in May. Rising inflation has caused concerns about a slowdown in economic activity, which could impact the sector.

In June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6% for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $188.65 and a 52-week low of $101.26.