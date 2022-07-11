12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Oblong OBLG stock increased by 11.9% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Oblong's trading volume reached 104.3K shares. This is 50.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Minim MINM shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $624.5 million.

Ouster OUST shares rose 4.9% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $296.9 million.

Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 4.87% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.

Losers

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares decreased by 6.1% to $2.31 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Dave DAVE stock declined by 5.15% to $0.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 248.4K shares, which is 16.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.9 million.

My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 4.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

AvePoint AVPT stock decreased by 4.88% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.8 million.

Riskified RSKD shares declined by 4.45% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.8 million.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares fell 4.26% to $6.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 10051.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

