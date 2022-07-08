ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Coinbase Is Up Over 30% The Past Week

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 8, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Coinbase Is Up Over 30% The Past Week

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 7.97% to $61.84 during Friday's trading session despite a lack of company-specific news. Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Coinbase, are trading higher in recent sessions as stocks rebound amid broader economic concerns as traders assess the possibility of a recession.

Although Coinbase shares were trading lower Wednesday after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $54 price target, the stock has benefitted over the past week amid a marked rebound in the price of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and second-largest market cap cryptocurrency Ethereum.

Bitcoin is trading 13.99% higher over the past week at around $21,990.

Ethereum is trading 15.46% higher over the past week at around $1,240.

See Also: Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas