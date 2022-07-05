What's Going On With Nvidia Shares Today?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 2.71% to $140.81 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher Tuesday amid volatility in stocks as traders assess the possibility of a recession.

Growth companies at large are also trading higher amid a drop in yields. A drop in yields will increase the present value of future cash flows, which can raise growth stock valuations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $140.55.