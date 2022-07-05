ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 2:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Nuwellis NUWE stock increased by 52.4% to $0.92 during Tuesday's regular session. Nuwellis's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 5414.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX stock moved upwards by 45.91% to $2.83. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 1487.0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.4 million.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares moved upwards by 30.91% to $9.91. Alpha Tau Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 703.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 392.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.6 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock increased by 28.12% to $3.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 842.2K shares, making up 944.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares increased by 27.24% to $3.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 74.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.
  • Talaris Therapeutics TALS shares increased by 21.92% to $2.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 1211.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.

Losers

  • Omeros OMER shares declined by 30.0% to $3.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 249.7% of Omeros's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.8 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares fell 21.16% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 874.0K shares, making up 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD stock declined by 17.71% to $2.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 76.1K, which is 1214.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares fell 15.68% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares fell 15.6% to $2.76. Miromatrix Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 305.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares fell 13.21% to $1.84. MSP Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 868.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

