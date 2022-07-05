12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nuwellis NUWE stock increased by 52.4% to $0.92 during Tuesday's regular session. Nuwellis's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 5414.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Losers

Omeros OMER shares declined by 30.0% to $3.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 249.7% of Omeros's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.8 million.

shares fell 15.6% to $2.76. Miromatrix Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 305.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million. MSP Recovery MSPR shares fell 13.21% to $1.84. MSP Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 868.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

