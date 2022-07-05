ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock moved upwards by 77.6% to $16.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $803.3 million.
  • Braze BRZE stock rose 6.9% to $41.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $188.8 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl MFGP shares declined by 8.9% to $3.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Latch LTCH shares fell 7.9% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares declined by 6.8% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.
  • STMicroelectronics STM shares declined by 6.35% to $28.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion.
  • ASML Holding ASML stock declined by 5.72% to $424.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 billion.
  • Data Storage DTST stock decreased by 5.14% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers