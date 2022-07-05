ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Team TISI shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $0.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 8.26% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock increased by 6.06% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $366.4 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares increased by 4.67% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

Losers

  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock declined by 22.8% to $4.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB stock fell 7.29% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • BEST BEST shares fell 6.78% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock fell 6.05% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock declined by 5.9% to $9.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings HA stock declined by 4.44% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $718.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers