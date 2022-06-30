12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock moved upwards by 39.2% to $0.49 during Thursday's after-market session. Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 14.5 million shares by close, accounting for 105.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock increased by 23.8% to $0.56. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 178.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Miromatrix Medical MIRO shares increased by 12.78% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares increased by 9.65% to $0.23. Enveric Biosciences's trading volume hit 189.4K shares by close, accounting for 9.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Avrobio AVRO shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares increased by 8.06% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Losers

Revelation Biosciences REVB shares decreased by 14.0% to $0.95 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.0 million, accounting for 2257.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock declined by 10.0% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares fell 8.66% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 252.3K shares come close, making up 13.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares fell 7.71% to $0.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 162.6K shares, which is 150.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock declined by 6.67% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

Celularity CELU stock fell 5.89% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.5 million.

