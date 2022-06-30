What's Going On With Apple Shares Falling Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 1.64% to $136.95 Thursday afternoon. Shares of retail and consumer discretionary companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income decreased 0.1 percent in May and real personal consumption expenditures decreased 0.4 percent; expenditure on goods decreased 1.6 percent.

Apple designs and sells a wide variety of consumer electronic devices.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $129.04.