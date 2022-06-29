12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 12.9% to $0.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Tuesday Morning's trading volume reached 186.5K shares. This is 88.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

Losers

Culp CULP stock declined by 14.5% to $4.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock fell 4.01% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares fell 3.71% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.

