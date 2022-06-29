ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 5:58 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 12.9% to $0.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Tuesday Morning's trading volume reached 186.5K shares. This is 88.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • AMMO POWW shares rose 9.82% to $4.47. At the close, AMMO's trading volume reached 776.0K shares. This is 60.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares increased by 5.4% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • The RealReal REAL shares rose 5.36% to $2.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.3K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.5 million.
  • EBET EBET shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY shares rose 5.12% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $382.2 million.

Losers

  • Culp CULP stock declined by 14.5% to $4.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares declined by 6.06% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.9 million.
  • RH RH stock fell 5.2% to $225.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 140.4K, accounting for 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares fell 4.12% to $0.4. CarLotz's trading volume hit 162.7K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock fell 4.01% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares fell 3.71% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

