12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Allena Pharma ALNA stock moved upwards by 78.7% to $0.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. Allena Pharma's trading volume hit 18.2 million shares by close, accounting for 174.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Losers

Icosavax ICVX shares declined by 21.7% to $6.59 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $261.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.