11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock increased by 21.3% to $2.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • SOS SOS shares increased by 6.36% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 2.7 million shares come close, making up 24.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock increased by 5.85% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares increased by 4.14% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $618.4 million.
  • Steelcase SCS shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • SES AI SES stock decreased by 9.8% to $4.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares declined by 4.87% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $873.2 million.
  • Hawaiian Holdings HA shares decreased by 4.39% to $13.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.7 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 3.95% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • GEO Group GEO shares fell 2.8% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $775.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

