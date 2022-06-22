11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock increased by 21.3% to $2.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

SOS SOS shares increased by 6.36% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 2.7 million shares come close, making up 24.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.

OceanPal OP stock increased by 5.85% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

LiqTech Intl LIQT stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares increased by 4.14% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $618.4 million.

Steelcase SCS shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

SES AI SES stock decreased by 9.8% to $4.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares declined by 4.87% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $873.2 million.

Hawaiian Holdings HA shares decreased by 4.39% to $13.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.7 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 3.95% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

GEO Group GEO shares fell 2.8% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $775.6 million.

