Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Today

Boeing Co BA shares are trading higher Wednesday after China Southern Airlines reportedly conducted test flights with a Boeing 737 MAX.

Several Chinese airlines grounded the Boeing 737-800 aircraft in March following a crash with 132 passengers on board.

China Southern Airlines held test flights for the first time since March, signaling that Boeing 737 MAX planes could soon make a return to the China-based airliner's fleet, according to a Reuters report, citing flight tracking websites.

A Boeing MAX jet took off from the airline's headquarters city of Guangzhou on Tuesday and landed about two hours later in the city of Nanyang in central China. China Southern reportedly has a pilot training base in Nanyang.

According to a seperate report from Tuesday, Boeing delivered 29 737 MAX planes to customers in May and received 23 total gross orders. Boeing shares jumped on the news and have continued to trend higher today.

See Also: Why Kintara Therapeutics Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded between $252.30 and $113.02 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.8% at $132.95 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.