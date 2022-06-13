What's Going On With Amazon Shares Nosediving Today?

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are experiencing marked weakness during Monday's trading session, trading lower by 5.03% to $104.13. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary space are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data.

Rising inflation and an increase in U.S. Treasury yields have also weighed on the market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $188.65 and a 52-week low of $101.26.