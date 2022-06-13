ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why AMD Stock Is Trading Lower Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 13, 2022 10:49 AM | 1 min read

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares are trading lower Monday alongside several companies in the broader technology sector amid overall weakness as stocks continue to sell off following worse-than-expected May CPI data.

Inflation accelerated again in May as the headline CPI rose 8.6%, up from 8.3% in April and above average economist estimates of 8.3%. Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, was up 6% in April, which was also above economist estimates of 5.9%.

An increase in U.S. Treasury yields has also weighed on the tech sector. Higher rates decrease the present value of future cash flows, which can negatively impact the valuations of growth stocks. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 3.297% at press time.

See Also: Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

AMD Price Action: AMD has traded between $164.45 and $78.96 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.22% at $88.92 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of AMD.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas