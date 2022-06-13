7 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lion Group Holding LGHL stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock rose 7.55% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

American Equity Inv AEL shares increased by 4.47% to $40.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Losers

Coinbase Global COIN shares decreased by 17.5% to $48.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.

Silvergate Capital SI stock declined by 16.91% to $61.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

UP Fintech Holding TIGR stock decreased by 9.93% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $565.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Bakkt Hldgs BKKT shares fell 9.84% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.

