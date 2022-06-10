What's Going On With Roku Shares Diving Today?

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading lower by 9.66% to $83.45 as shares of several companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry fall amid overall market weakness. A rise in US inflation and economic concerns have pressured discretionary names.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $75.03.