Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling Today

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 4.65% to $175.45. Meta Platforms shares are trading lower as tech stocks pull back amid a rise in yields following worse-than-expected US CPI data.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Meta Platforms has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $169.00.