Why Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $109.67. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May inflation data, which has added to economic concerns and pressured consumer discretionary stocks.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $188.65 and a 52-week low of $101.26.