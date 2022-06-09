What's Going On With Plug Power Shares Today?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower by 6.12% at $17.41. The company filed for a mixed shelf offering of an undisclosed size in a Wednesday SEC filing.

Plug Power says the company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repayment of existing indebtedness, the financing of possible acquisitions and investments, capital expenditures, stock repurchases and for working capital.

See Also: Why Five Below Stock Is Falling Today

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem - from production, storage and delivery to energy generation.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power has a 52-week high of $46.50 and a 52-week low of $12.70.