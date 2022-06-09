ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Plug Power Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower by 6.12% at $17.41. The company filed for a mixed shelf offering of an undisclosed size in a Wednesday SEC filing. 

Plug Power says the company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repayment of existing indebtedness, the financing of possible acquisitions and investments, capital expenditures, stock repurchases and for working capital.

See Also: Why Five Below Stock Is Falling Today

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem - from production, storage and delivery to energy generation.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power has a 52-week high of $46.50 and a 52-week low of $12.70.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas