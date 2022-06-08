ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 5:57 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • JanOne JAN shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $4.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 566.3K shares come close, making up 29.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares rose 5.61% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.5 million.
  • NOW DNOW shares rose 4.92% to $12.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 4.86% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT shares rose 4.75% to $26.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.2 million.

Losers

  • Graham GHM shares fell 7.7% to $7.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares declined by 4.87% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG stock fell 3.94% to $0.21. TD Hldgs's trading volume hit 53.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 3.4% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 3.07% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock declined by 2.9% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

