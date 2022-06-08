12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JanOne JAN shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $4.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 566.3K shares come close, making up 29.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares rose 5.61% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.5 million.

NOW DNOW shares rose 4.92% to $12.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 4.86% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

RCM Technologies RCMT shares rose 4.75% to $26.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.2 million.

Losers

Graham GHM shares fell 7.7% to $7.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares declined by 4.87% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.

TD Hldgs GLG stock fell 3.94% to $0.21. TD Hldgs's trading volume hit 53.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 3.4% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.

Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 3.07% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock declined by 2.9% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.

