What's Going On With GameStop's Stock?

What Happened: GameStop Corp's GME stock skyrocketed on Tuesday, rising from its premarket levels of around $126 a share to around $145 a share at press time. Early Tuesday morning, Reuters reported that shorts had piled into GameStop, sensing waning interest among retail investors.

But that interest could increase after today’s price action. GameStop was one of the top-5 trending tickers on StockTwits on Tuesday. Many users on Twitter and Reddit are still steadfastly spreading the potential for the next mega short squeeze. GameStop’s stock has had a great month, up more than 30%.

Peas In A Pod: As is often the case, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC followed suit and traded higher Tuesday afternoon. AMC’s stock has not had as great of a month as GameStop’s, only up 4%. But, it has been getting more attention, following the successful release of Top Gun: Maverick.

