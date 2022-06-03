12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Turning Point TPTX stock rose 116.1% to $73.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

stock rose 116.1% to $73.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock rose 16.87% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.

stock rose 16.87% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million. Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares moved upwards by 16.22% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $406.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.22% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $406.7 million. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock moved upwards by 14.48% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.48% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million. Durect DRRX stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock rose 12.48% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Losers

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares fell 34.7% to $0.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

shares fell 34.7% to $0.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares declined by 8.92% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $164.7 million.

shares declined by 8.92% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $164.7 million. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock fell 8.74% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.

stock fell 8.74% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares fell 7.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.

shares fell 7.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. Enzo Biochem ENZ shares decreased by 7.03% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.

shares decreased by 7.03% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million. Homology Medicines FIXX shares decreased by 6.67% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

