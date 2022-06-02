ñol

What's Going On With Boeing Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 2:46 PM | 1 min read

Boeing Co BA shares are trading significantly higher Thursday on above-average volume. 

On Wednesday, Boeing announced that the German government selected its CH-47F Chinook for its heavy-lift helicopter requirements for the German Bundeswehr. Boeing did not disclose terms of the deal. 

"We look forward to working with the U.S. and German governments to finalize this sale under the Foreign Military Sales process," Boeing said.

Boeing also announced that it has teamed up with Canadian industry partners to collaborate and provide the capability and sustainability of the P-8A Poseidon for the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) requirement.

The Boeing P-8A is a proven military solution with nearly 150 aircraft delivered to five nations to date. The P-8A Poseidon is the only in-service, in-production multi-mission aircraft that meets all CMMA requirements.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares are down more than 30% year-to-date, but have jumped about 10% over the last week.

The stock was up 7.26% at $140.13 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.

