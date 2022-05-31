12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Salesforce CRM shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $172.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 54.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Quanergy Systems QNGY stock rose 6.76% to $0.54. At the close, Quanergy Systems's trading volume reached 100.9K shares. This is 18.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

AppTech Payments APCX stock increased by 6.06% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 5.2% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.

Core Scientific CORZ stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Appian APPN shares increased by 4.66% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Losers

Aurora Mobile JG shares decreased by 6.5% to $1.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.

Ambarella AMBA stock decreased by 5.74% to $80.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.2K, accounting for 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares fell 5.41% to $7.35. Arqit Quantum's trading volume hit 86.9K shares by close, accounting for 23.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $896.1 million.

MICT MICT shares declined by 4.97% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.

Telos TLS shares declined by 4.89% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.8 million.

Digital Turbine APPS shares decreased by 4.84% to $24.2. Digital Turbine's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 43.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

