ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock increased by 32.7% to $1.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.
  • Arcellx ACLX shares increased by 20.04% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.9 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares increased by 10.64% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
  • PMV Pharma PMVP stock rose 10.37% to $14.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock increased by 8.82% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Immunogen IMGN shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $882.1 million.

Losers

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock fell 47.2% to $7.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX stock declined by 33.67% to $20.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock fell 23.03% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares decreased by 20.24% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 11.5% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Avinger AVGR shares decreased by 9.09% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers