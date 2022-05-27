12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock increased by 32.7% to $1.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.

Arcellx ACLX shares increased by 20.04% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.9 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares increased by 10.64% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.

PMV Pharma PMVP stock rose 10.37% to $14.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock increased by 8.82% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Immunogen IMGN shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $882.1 million.

Losers

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock fell 47.2% to $7.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX stock declined by 33.67% to $20.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock fell 23.03% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares decreased by 20.24% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 11.5% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

Avinger AVGR shares decreased by 9.09% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.