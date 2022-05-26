12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Adicet Bio ACET stock moved upwards by 24.9% to $12.82 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.5K, accounting for 25.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $512.8 million.

PMV Pharma PMVP stock rose 20.21% to $15.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9 million shares, which is 213.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $723.7 million.

Arcellx ACLX stock moved upwards by 20.04% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $410.9 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares moved upwards by 15.65% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.

Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH stock moved upwards by 13.31% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.

Zymeworks ZYME shares rose 10.67% to $7.05. This security traded at a volume of 77.6K shares come close, making up 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.2 million.

Losers

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares declined by 50.5% to $7.49 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 89.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock fell 29.43% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.0K, accounting for 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT shares fell 18.31% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.

Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock fell 16.33% to $3.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.2K shares, which is 31.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock decreased by 15.33% to $49.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock declined by 9.75% to $7.32. The company's market cap stands at $501.2 million.

