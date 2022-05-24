QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock rose 9.8% to $2.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 5.93% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million.
  • Alight ALIT shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Momentus MNTS stock rose 4.62% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG stock increased by 4.45% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Losers

  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock declined by 8.8% to $24.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • View VIEW shares fell 8.51% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 127.7K, accounting for 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 6.22% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.2 million, accounting for 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 4.82% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.3 million.
  • LiqTech International LIQT stock decreased by 4.05% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares fell 3.95% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

