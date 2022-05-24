12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Performance Shipping PSHG stock rose 9.8% to $2.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

stock rose 9.8% to $2.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 5.93% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million.

shares increased by 5.93% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million. Alight ALIT shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. Momentus MNTS stock rose 4.62% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million.

stock rose 4.62% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million. Sentage Holdings SNTG stock increased by 4.45% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

stock increased by 4.45% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Losers

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock declined by 8.8% to $24.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 8.8% to $24.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. View VIEW shares fell 8.51% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 127.7K, accounting for 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.

shares fell 8.51% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 127.7K, accounting for 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 6.22% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.2 million, accounting for 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

stock fell 6.22% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.2 million, accounting for 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 4.82% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.3 million.

stock fell 4.82% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.3 million. LiqTech International LIQT stock decreased by 4.05% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

stock decreased by 4.05% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. EuroDry EDRY shares fell 3.95% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

