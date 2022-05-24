Why AMD Shares Are Falling Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 3.64% at $91.61. Shares of several companies in the broader technology space are trading lower amid a continued selloff in stocks. The sector is also under pressure following Snap Inc’s SNAP second-quarter warning.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $76.80.