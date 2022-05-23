Nio Shares Are Tapping The Brakes Today: Here's Why

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower Monday in sympathy with XPeng Inc XPEV, which reported its unaudited first-quarter financial results this morning.

XPEV Revenue: $1.18 billion beat estimate of $1.09 billion.

$1.18 billion estimate of $1.09 billion. XPEV EPS: $0.28 in line with estimates.

XPeng said it delivered 34,561 vehicles in the first quarter, representing an increase of 159% year-over-year, but the company guided for slowing deliveries quarter-over-quarter.

XPeng said it expects second-quarter vehicle deliveries to be between 31,000 and 34,000. Second-quarter revenue is expected to be between $1.02 billion and $1.13 billion.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded between $11.67 and $55.13 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.09% at $16.44 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

