Why Apple Shares Are Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.56% at $133.84. Stocks have been highly volatile following the Federal Reserve’s recent 50 basis point rate hike, which has weighed on the Nasdaq heavily.

Apple is also trading lower by 19.85% over the trailing month as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.86.