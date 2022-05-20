QQQ
9 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB stock increased by 10.3% to $82.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.1 million.
  • Yiren Digital YRD shares increased by 8.15% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $167.1 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock increased by 6.26% to $11.37. The company's market cap stands at $305.1 million.

Losers

  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock decreased by 5.0% to $49.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR stock fell 4.97% to $12.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.8 million.
  • Broadway Financial BYFC shares declined by 4.52% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 3.34% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares fell 3.25% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock decreased by 2.74% to $20.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

