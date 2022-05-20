9 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB stock increased by 10.3% to $82.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.1 million.

Losers

Upstart Hldgs UPST stock decreased by 5.0% to $49.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock decreased by 2.74% to $20.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

