10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares increased by 6.65% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.9 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 5.63% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares rose 5.62% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Losers

  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock declined by 11.2% to $6.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $471.3 million.
  • Deere DE shares fell 6.24% to $341.9. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 5.08% to $12.91. The company's market cap stands at $193.9 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI stock declined by 4.45% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares declined by 4.25% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton BAH stock fell 3.83% to $77.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

