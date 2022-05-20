10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Losers

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock declined by 11.2% to $6.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $471.3 million.

shares declined by 4.25% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. Booz Allen Hamilton BAH stock fell 3.83% to $77.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.