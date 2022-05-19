QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 8:21 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares moved upwards by 21.5% to $1.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 13.38% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Copart CPRT shares moved upwards by 8.86% to $116.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • View VIEW shares rose 7.02% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $173.6 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 6.38% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock rose 5.75% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock declined by 7.3% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares fell 6.85% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 6.82% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 5.92% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell 4.33% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $419.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

