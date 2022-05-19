11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares moved upwards by 21.5% to $1.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 13.38% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Copart CPRT shares moved upwards by 8.86% to $116.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

View VIEW shares rose 7.02% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $173.6 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 6.38% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock rose 5.75% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock declined by 7.3% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares fell 6.85% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 6.82% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 5.92% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell 4.33% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $419.6 million.

