12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 2:08 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $0.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • The Oncology Institute TOI stock rose 14.23% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $517.3 million.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $1.34. As of 13:30 EST, Magenta Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 128.8K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Surrozen SRZN shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares rose 12.65% to $1.42. Trading volume for 180 Life Sciences's stock is 139.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 34.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH shares moved upwards by 11.31% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Losers

  • Endo International ENDP stock declined by 41.6% to $0.68 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Endo International's stock is 42.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 787.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock declined by 31.27% to $0.11. China SXT Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 30.51% to $0.82. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 331.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • INVO Bioscience INVO shares declined by 22.48% to $1.2. INVO Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 102.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 304.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • HilleVax HLVX stock fell 20.84% to $12.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 144.0K shares, making up 41.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.1 million.
  • Keros Therapeutics KROS stock declined by 18.38% to $37.66. As of 13:30 EST, Keros Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 729.2K, which is 548.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $905.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

