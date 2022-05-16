12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Athenex ATNX shares increased by 30.5% to $0.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares increased by 30.5% to $0.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Verastem VSTM stock rose 25.0% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $251.5 million.

stock rose 25.0% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $251.5 million. Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock increased by 14.48% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock increased by 14.48% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. Phio Pharma PHIO shares increased by 13.07% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares increased by 13.07% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Epizyme EPZM shares increased by 11.4% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Chimerix CMRX stock decreased by 52.6% to $2.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $175.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 52.6% to $2.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $175.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Valneva VALN stock fell 19.39% to $20.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock fell 19.39% to $20.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares fell 16.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.

shares fell 16.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million. Immix Biopharma IMMX stock fell 15.71% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

stock fell 15.71% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Calithera Biosciences CALA stock declined by 15.61% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock declined by 15.61% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock fell 14.29% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.