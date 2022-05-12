What's Going On With Roblox Shares Popping Off Today?

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher by 17.69% at $28.21. Roblox shares have seen continued volatility following the company's recent earnings report from Tuesday's after-hours session.

Roblox reported quarterly losses of 27 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 22 cents by 22.73 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $537.10 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $639.46 million by 16%. This sales figure represents a 39% increase over sales of $386.98 million in the same period last year.

See Also: Why Disney Shares Are Sliding Today

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop and monetize games.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.