QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Roblox Shares Popping Off Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 1:32 PM | 1 min read

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher by 17.69% at $28.21. Roblox shares have seen continued volatility following the company's recent earnings report from Tuesday's after-hours session.

Roblox reported quarterly losses of 27 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 22 cents by 22.73 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $537.10 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $639.46 million by 16%. This sales figure represents a 39% increase over sales of $386.98 million in the same period last year.

See Also: Why Disney Shares Are Sliding Today

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop and monetize games.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas