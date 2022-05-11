12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Coupang CPNG shares rose 21.0% to $11.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Coupang's trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 18.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Traeger COOK shares moved upwards by 9.97% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Inspirato ISPO shares increased by 9.75% to $5.4. At the close, Inspirato's trading volume reached 111.9K shares. This is 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sonos SONO shares increased by 9.31% to $20.78. This security traded at a volume of 766.2K shares come close, making up 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

ATRenew RERE shares increased by 8.23% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.4 million.

Worksport WKSP stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

Losers

Dutch Bros BROS shares decreased by 33.4% to $22.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Fossil Group FOSL stock decreased by 11.37% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares fell 7.51% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 7.34% to $0.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 531.6K shares, which is 18.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. As per the news, the H2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Beachbody Co BODY shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares decreased by 6.55% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

