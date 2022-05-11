Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT, are trading lower amid continued volatility as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI hadn't risen 8.3% in any month since 1982... Read More

See Also: Why Coinbase Stock Is Trading At 52-Week Lows

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $238.07.