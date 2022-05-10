QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares rose 9.2% to $7.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 8.9% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock rose 8.53% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Builders FirstSource BLDR stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $70.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock rose 8.27% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • KAR Auction Services KAR stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $13.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Desktop Metal DM stock decreased by 18.1% to $2.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $877.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BEST BEST shares fell 11.77% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares fell 11.63% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 8.82% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 7.45% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • Plug Power PLUG stock fell 7.28% to $15.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers