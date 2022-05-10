12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares rose 9.2% to $7.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 8.9% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock rose 8.53% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Builders FirstSource BLDR stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $70.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Mesa Air Group MESA stock rose 8.27% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

KAR Auction Services KAR stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $13.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Desktop Metal DM stock decreased by 18.1% to $2.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $877.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

BEST BEST shares fell 11.77% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.

Armstrong Flooring AFI shares fell 11.63% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 8.82% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 7.45% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Plug Power PLUG stock fell 7.28% to $15.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

