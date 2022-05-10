12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW stock increased by 21.1% to $0.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 15.39% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $273.4 million.

Sigmatron International SGMA stock moved upwards by 9.23% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 8.78% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $824.9 million.

LivePerson LPSN shares increased by 7.54% to $17.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock decreased by 27.0% to $6.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $509.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock fell 21.47% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $236.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Affirm Holdings AFRM stock fell 13.31% to $17.85. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

Exela Technologies XELA shares declined by 9.49% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $162.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Zenvia ZENV stock decreased by 8.07% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $178.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

3D Sys DDD stock decreased by 7.34% to $9.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

