11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • ServiceSource Intl SREV shares rose 41.7% to $1.45 during Monday's regular session. ServiceSource Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19357.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million.
  • RealNetworks RNWK stock moved upwards by 19.35% to $0.56. RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 643.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Exela Technologies XELA shares moved upwards by 12.46% to $0.32. Trading volume for Exela Technologies's stock is 29.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.9 million.
  • ChannelAdvisor ECOM shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $13.66. As of 13:30 EST, ChannelAdvisor's stock is trading at a volume of 153.0K, which is 64.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies XELAP stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $6.93.

Losers

  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock fell 25.6% to $3.74 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 734.7K, which is 219.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.9 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 22.05% to $0.37. The current volume of 80.6K shares is 82.6% of Oblong's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares declined by 21.84% to $230.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 271.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock decreased by 20.17% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 596.3K, which is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock fell 19.8% to $2.35. Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 401.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 88.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $581.1 million.
  • Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares decreased by 19.61% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

