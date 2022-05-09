11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ServiceSource Intl SREV shares rose 41.7% to $1.45 during Monday's regular session. ServiceSource Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19357.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million.

RealNetworks RNWK stock moved upwards by 19.35% to $0.56. RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 643.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Exela Technologies XELA shares moved upwards by 12.46% to $0.32. Trading volume for Exela Technologies's stock is 29.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.9 million.

ChannelAdvisor ECOM shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $13.66. As of 13:30 EST, ChannelAdvisor's stock is trading at a volume of 153.0K, which is 64.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $13.66. As of 13:30 EST, ChannelAdvisor's stock is trading at a volume of 153.0K, which is 64.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Exela Technologies XELAP stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $6.93.

Losers

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock fell 25.6% to $3.74 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 734.7K, which is 219.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.9 million.

Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 22.05% to $0.37. The current volume of 80.6K shares is 82.6% of Oblong's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

MicroStrategy MSTR shares declined by 21.84% to $230.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 271.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock decreased by 20.17% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 596.3K, which is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.

Cipher Mining CIFR stock fell 19.8% to $2.35. Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 401.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 88.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $581.1 million.

Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares decreased by 19.61% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.