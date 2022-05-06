Is Nio Oversold?

Nio, Inc NIO fell 6% to the $14.46 level on Friday before bouncing up to trade flat to Thursday’s closing price.

Nio’s relative strength index (RSI) is measuring in at about 35%, which puts the stock near oversold territory.

RSI is an indicator technical traders use to measure bullish and bearish price momentum. RSI levels can range between 0 and 100, with levels between 30 and 70 generally considered to be healthy.

When a stock’s RSI falls below the 30% leve,l it's considered to be oversold. When a stock enters oversold territory, it indicates the securities price no longer reflects the asset's true value, which can signal a reversal to the upside is in the cards.

When a stock’s RSI rises above the 70% area, it is considered to be overbought. When a stock enters overbought territory, it signals the securities price is elevated to its intrinsic value, which can signal a reversal to the downside is on the horizon.

RSI is best used when combined with other signals and patterns on a stock chart because stocks can remain in oversold and overbought territory for an extended period of time before reversing.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Nio Chart: Nio negated a small uptrend on Thursday, when the stock printed a lower low under the most recent higher low of $16.40, which was formed on May 2. On Friday, the stock dipped lower but found support near the $14.40 level and bounced north.

If Nio closes the trading day above about the $15 level, the stock will print a hammer candlestick on the daily chart, which could indicate a bounce up to at least print a lower high is on the way. If the stock closes the trading day near its low-of-day price, it could indicate lower prices will come on Monday.

Nio has resistance above at $16.75 and $20.25 and support below at $14.31 and at the 52-week low of $13.01.

See Also: Chinese Analyst Who Projected Bearish Reports On Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Returns To Twitter